PGGM Investments Buys 53,310 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 101.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,310 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.