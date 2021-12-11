PGGM Investments Cuts Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,246 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $290,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $3,009,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 249.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $122.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $3,016,353. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

