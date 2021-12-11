PGGM Investments Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $273,217,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,475 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,376,000 after purchasing an additional 808,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,845,000 after purchasing an additional 700,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,241,000 after purchasing an additional 692,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $52.93.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

