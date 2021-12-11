PGGM Investments Has $4.80 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,356 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in News were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in News during the first quarter worth about $3,730,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in News by 84.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of News by 84.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NWSA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. News Co. has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. News’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

