PGGM Investments Lowers Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192,445 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.07% of NiSource worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth $5,678,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth $5,747,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NiSource by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

