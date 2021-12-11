PGGM Investments Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 117,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,212,000. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.10% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,724,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,930,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $85.78 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

