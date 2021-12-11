PGGM Investments Purchases 13,580 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

PGGM Investments raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $12,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $399.58 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.40 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.68 and a 200-day moving average of $412.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

