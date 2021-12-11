PGGM Investments Sells 1,407,158 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,809,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407,158 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Sirius XM were worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,794,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 357.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,720,000. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 89.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

