Phala Network Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000877 BTC on exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $115.41 million and approximately $23.37 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040383 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.71 or 0.00210245 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

