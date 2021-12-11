Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Lowered by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 298,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

NYSE PM opened at $90.04 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

