Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.270-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-$186 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.67 million.

PLAB stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.87. Photronics has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $1,016,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,420 over the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Photronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of Photronics worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

