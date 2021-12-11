Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NYSEMKT PDO opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) by 250.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

