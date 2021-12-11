PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $101.54

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $101.54 and last traded at $101.56, with a volume of 645794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.55.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

