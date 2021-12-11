PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial began coverage on PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLx Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLx Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. PLx Pharma has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 4.49.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 560.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PLx Pharma will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma in the second quarter worth $6,520,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,819,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,894,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 968.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 193,655 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 153.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 173,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

