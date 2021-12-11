Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.07. Polaris reported earnings of $3.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PII. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist decreased their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Polaris by 2,029.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Polaris by 263.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

