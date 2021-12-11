Polker Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.32 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, Polker has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Polker has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00056684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.09 or 0.08236219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00080837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,820.35 or 0.99600155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,151,435 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.