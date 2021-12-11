PotCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15,476.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $15,476.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,593.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.90 or 0.08321830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.40 or 0.00323914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.36 or 0.00937069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00078309 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.32 or 0.00408114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.70 or 0.00281310 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,120,178 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

