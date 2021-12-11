Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $795.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. Precigen has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian bought 26,500 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 9,700 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $48,694.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 540,165 shares of company stock worth $1,993,983 and sold 253,700 shares worth $1,193,608. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,281,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,245,000. Third Security LLC boosted its stake in Precigen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,771,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,595,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,187,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

