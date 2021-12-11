Primas Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.36 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $4.36 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primas has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.40 or 0.00320812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000508 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

