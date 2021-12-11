Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 263.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE:EIX opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $68.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.84%.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

