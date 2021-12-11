Private Advisor Group LLC Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 38,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 91.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHSC opened at $35.69 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35.

