Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $806,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after buying an additional 200,943 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWM opened at $24.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $29.64.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

