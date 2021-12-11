Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2,308.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 578 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,567. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $113.01 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.54. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.