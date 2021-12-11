Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $82,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $228,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

