Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Affirm by 682.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Affirm by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

In other Affirm news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,684,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,064 shares of company stock worth $24,844,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

AFRM opened at $114.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion and a PE ratio of -36.76.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

