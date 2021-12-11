Privia Health Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Privia Health Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRVA. Cowen assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,079,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,928,000 after acquiring an additional 739,298 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 157,929 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $4,374,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 1,791,175 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $49,615,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,554,753 shares of company stock worth $126,183,893 over the last quarter.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.