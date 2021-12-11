Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.38

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.38 and last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 2148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.91.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

