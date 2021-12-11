Project Pai Trading Down 45.9% Over Last 7 Days (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $229,170.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 45.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00085194 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013198 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,787,282,030 coins and its circulating supply is 1,584,191,229 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.