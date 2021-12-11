Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

PSEC stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 565,410 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 21.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,151,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 557,671 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 2,862.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 432,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 417,441 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 148.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 607,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 362,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

