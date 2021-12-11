Prosper Price Tops $1.25 on Major Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and $1.45 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002535 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00051676 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004598 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008849 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 242.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.