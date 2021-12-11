Provident Financial (LON:PFG) PT Raised to GBX 318

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 318 ($4.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.04) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 349 ($4.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £885.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a current ratio of 20.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 350.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 305.12. Provident Financial has a one year low of GBX 175.09 ($2.32) and a one year high of GBX 383.80 ($5.09).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

