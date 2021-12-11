Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Pure Cycle worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCYO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pure Cycle by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 294,678 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in Pure Cycle by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 264,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100,992 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $14.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 120.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

