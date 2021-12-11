PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.940-$1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.250-$9.250 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.94.

NYSE:PVH opened at $101.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average is $109.58. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $78.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

