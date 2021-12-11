Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Decreased by Analyst

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bright Health Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bright Health Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lowered Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $4.35 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

