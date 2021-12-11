Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

NYSE:EW opened at $121.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.41. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.27.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Amundi bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $494,011,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,011 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

