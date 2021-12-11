Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Franchise Group, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Franchise Group in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRG. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

