QASH Achieves Market Cap of $23.07 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $23.07 million and $301,138.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QASH

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

