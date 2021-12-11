QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Hits $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and $111,285.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuadrantProtocol Coin Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading

