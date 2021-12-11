QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $23.90 on Friday. QuantumScape has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 10.85.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $459,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,319,002 shares of company stock worth $33,558,420. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

