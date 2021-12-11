Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will report sales of $401.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.70 million and the highest is $524.62 million. Quidel posted sales of $809.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $904.17 million, with estimates ranging from $674.10 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quidel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Quidel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Quidel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock opened at $134.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.24. Quidel has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $265.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

