Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

QTNT stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $206.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.38.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Quotient will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

