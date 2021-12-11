Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RADIUS GLBL INF is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. RADIUS GLBL INF is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,309,863 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,284 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,609 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,415,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

