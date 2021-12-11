Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $74,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $209.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

