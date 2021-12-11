Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 132,600 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,851 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.0% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $246,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the software company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,819 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 19.0% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $654.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $639.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

