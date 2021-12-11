Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 800 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914,480 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $67,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 151,789 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 39,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,735 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.