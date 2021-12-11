Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $35.84 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.07% of KLA worth $35,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 181.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 2.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 100.9% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.65.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $410.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $252.02 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

