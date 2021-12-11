Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 5,200 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $57,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.71. The firm has a market cap of $183.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

