Raymond James Boosts Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target to C$77.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$77.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DYNDF. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

