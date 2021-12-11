RealFevr (FEVR) Market Capitalization Tops $9.95 Million

RealFevr (CURRENCY:FEVR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. RealFevr has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and $194,112.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RealFevr has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One RealFevr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.52 or 0.08234480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00080921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00057270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,475.15 or 0.99953940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002799 BTC.

RealFevr Coin Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

