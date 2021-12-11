Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RETA. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.36. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,659,000 after buying an additional 753,356 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after buying an additional 689,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,275,000 after buying an additional 651,773 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after buying an additional 209,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

